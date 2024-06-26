King Charles checks in regularly on Kate Middleton since Trooping the Colour

King Charles has been providing unwavering support to Kate Middleton since she appeared for Trooping the Colour to support him, a source has revealed.

The monarch keeps a check on the Princess of Wales by continuously being in touch with Prince William so he is up to date on Kate’s medical status.

Speaking with Bella Magazine, a royal insider revealed that the monarch has been checking in on Kate ‘multiple times of the day’ following her Trooping the Colour appearance.

“He confides in her about his own progress, keeps her up to date with matters of royal business and sends lots of thoughtful gifts from himself and Queen Camilla,” they shared.

“They’ve been treating her to home-cooked soups, full roast dinners, slices of cake and other sweet treats like boxes of chocolates and freshly squeezed fruit juice packed with vitamins. All made with home-grown ingredients,” they added.

The source said that a day does not goes by without Kate not receiving some ‘type of thoughtful spontaneous gift’ from Charles.

“Charles also texts her frequently and goes out of his way to call with kind words of support when he hears from William that she’s had a rough day,” they noted.