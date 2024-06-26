Beyonce gives insights into her dreamy getaway cruise with Jay-Z

Beyoncé just gave insights into a rather dreamy getaway she had with her husband, Jay- Z.

The 42-year-old Cowboy Carter album-maker took to her official Instagram account to upload a carousel of images featuring her and her husband, as well as her Outfit of The Day.

Source: Instagram

After a hiatus of more than two weeks on social media, Queen Bey posted pictures of herself in a white-coloured and patterned mini dress as well as a silk scarf with black-coloured designing.

She also rocked a dainty tote bag which was red in colour and had white and black patterns drawn on it.

The Single Ladies hit-maker could be seen enjoying her fun time out with her husband as she posed for pictures on the boat they were at.

Source: Instagram

Additionally, giving her followers an idea of the stunning view around her during the cruise, she uploaded a short video amongst the string of pictures that showed the water, the mountains and the shining sun as well.

Beyoncé also uploaded a snap of the 54-year-old artist, sitting with one of his legs crossed over the other as he held on to his fedora hat.