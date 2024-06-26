Beyonce gives insights into her dreamy getaway cruise with Jay-Z

June 26, 2024
Beyoncé just gave insights into a rather dreamy getaway she had with her husband, Jay- Z.
The 42-year-old Cowboy Carter album-maker took to her official Instagram account to upload a carousel of images featuring her and her husband, as well as her Outfit of The Day.
After a hiatus of more than two weeks on social media, Queen Bey posted pictures of herself in a white-coloured and patterned mini dress as well as a silk scarf with black-coloured designing.
She also rocked a dainty tote bag which was red in colour and had white and black patterns drawn on it.
The Single Ladies hit-maker could be seen enjoying her fun time out with her husband as she posed for pictures on the boat they were at.
Additionally, giving her followers an idea of the stunning view around her during the cruise, she uploaded a short video amongst the string of pictures that showed the water, the mountains and the shining sun as well.
Beyoncé also uploaded a snap of the 54-year-old artist, sitting with one of his legs crossed over the other as he held on to his fedora hat.