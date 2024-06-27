 
Prince achieves THIS milestone posthumously

Prince has received a posthumous nomination for his contributions and influence music

June 27, 2024

Prince just made his mark at the Walk of Fame just like the legend left his footprint in the world of music.

After more than eight years of his death, back in April 21, 2016, the Purple Rain singer will receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, posthumously.

According to PEOPLE magazine the official announcement was made on June 25 when the the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce issued their honoree list of 2025.

Along with Prince, other stars who made it to the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2025 include, Jane Fonda, David Beckham, Keith Urban, Fantasia and more.

For many wondering what took so long for Prince to make it to the landmark, the legendary musician was in fact approached for this opportunity twice but he rejected it.

In an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE, the Walk of Fame, Walk of Fame producer, Ana Martinez informed that any artist can make it to the landmark after consenting to it.

It was also revealed that shortly before Prince’s death, a Walk of Famer, who was close to the musician, tried to convince him over the possibility of a nomination however, the Kiss crooner responded that he was “not ready.”

