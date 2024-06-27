Tom Cruise's daughter Suri drops surname for major reason

Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri is set on never using his surname again.

The 18-year-old daughter of Tom and Katie Holmes graduated high school last week where her name on the pamphlet read as Suri Noelle.

A source tells Page Six that Suri chose the name in a bid “to praise her mother.”

“She is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name,” says the insider, who speculates that she also made the change because she “wants her own identity.”

Moreover, this isn’t the first time Suri has changed her name as back in December she starred in her high school’s performance of The Addams Family: A New Musical and mentioned her name in the playbill as “Suri Noelle.”

Moreover, the tipster added that her new name will also help her “avoid the paparazzi” and allow her to “start fresh at college.”

Back in March 2023, the outlet confirmed in March 2023 that Tom had remained estranged and didn't have any contact with her.