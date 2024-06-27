Kim Kardashian shares 'tragic' health update with family

Kim Kardashian can’t dodge the fact anymore that she’s aging.

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS mogul was off to Aspen with her family when she decided to share “tragic” news with them.

“Can I tell you what tragically happened to me? It’s really hard for me to grasp and it happened overnight. I cannot see,” Kim revealed to her mother.

Dwelling more on her weakened eyesight, the reality TV star gave a demonstration while holding her phone away from face.

“Like this, I used to look at everything here and now I go - And it just happened overnight,” Kim shared to which her mother Kris Jenner said, “That’s so annoying.”

However, Kim is adamant on fixing her eyesight as she continued, “I think I can reverse this. I’m gonna eat tons of carrots and I’m gonna do red-light therapy on my eyeballs and open my eyes.”

On the other hand, the matriarch tells her daughter, “I don’t think that’s smart.”

Later, Kris also talked about Kim in confession, saying, “Who’s gonna tell Kim that carrots don’t fix your eyesight? It’s called aging. She’s getting a bit older.”