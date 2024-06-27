Photo: Kardashian momager Kris pens sweet birthday wish for Khloe Kardashian

Kris Jenner is all hearts for her most amazing daughter Khloe Kardashian, who just turned 40 years old.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kris shared a slide of throwback pcitures with Khloe and began the birthday note by wishing, “Happy birthday to my beautiful, delicious angel @khloekardashian!!!!!!”

She went on to address, “I am not sure what I did to deserve you, but I thank God every single day for the beautiful blessing of being your mommy."

Kris Jenner, who has five Kardashian-Jenner daughters including Khloe, also claimed, “You are one of the most wonderful loves of my life, and I cherish each and every glorious memory we have ever made,” admitting, “You are the most amazing daughter and have been the greatest gift in life but watching you as a mommy has been so remarkable for me.”



She also declared her to be “everyone’s hero” especially the most favourite aunt of all her nieces and nephews confessing, “I love the way you love me.”

'I don’t know how I got so lucky to be able to go through life with you!!!! Thank you for all you do for everyone Khloé and for always looking at the glass half full and for always looking at life through such a positive lens,” Kris Jenner also noted.

Wrapping up the post, Kris maintained, “Happy birthday, my beautiful girl and may all of your dreams come true. I love you beyond measure, more than I can ever explain in words, and you will always be my Bunny love, Mommy.”