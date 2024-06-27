Selena Gomez debuts new hair on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Selena Gomez surprised fans with a new look.

During her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gomez unveiled a striking new hairstyle, which is a departure from her usual shoulder-length look.

The show was hosted by Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short.

The Who Says singer reflected on her experience of working with Short and Steve Martin in the series.

Gomez looked stunning in black Versace dress adorned with gold buttons, a white collar, and cuffs.

In a light-hearted moment, Short asked Gomez whom she likes more him or Steve? to which the Wolves hitmaker replied, "I love both of you for exactly who you are, where you are and what you've taught me."

The Mack & Rita actor also praised Selena Gomez, recalling the first time when he met her in the makeup room, "then i said hello to you in the makeup room and i felt like 'oh my god, i am already in love'"

Moreover, during a fun segment, Gomez flaunted her makeup skills with her Rare Beauty products, giving Short a mini makeover.