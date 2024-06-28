 
'Super gracious' Travis Kelce garners praise from Greg Olsen

Travis Kelce was praised by Greg Olsen over how he carries himself amid the attention he gets from dating pop star, Taylor Swift

June 28, 2024

Greg Olsen, the former tight end revealed he’s a fan of NFL stars George Kittle and Travis Kelce, praising them as he hosted the fourth annual Tight End University.

"I think the two of them understand their priorities and keeping things in that order… At the core of what they are, they're football players," the 39-year-old said about the two, as per PEOPLE.

About the two’s celebrity status, particularly Kelce’s due to him dating music superstar Taylor Swift, Olsen added, "All that extra stuff and all the attention, it comes and goes, and I'm sure parts of it are amazing and have great perks, and I'm sure parts of it are hard."

About Kelce in particular, Olsen said, “Obviously, Travis is super gracious with his time and everything, and I think it's great.”

America’s sweetheart couple, Kelce and Swift have been making headlines ever since their relationship became public in late 2023.

Regarding that, Olsen mentioned that Travis has garnered a “whole new fan base”, and that it was no surprise that fans had brought Swift-themed merchandise for Kelce to the event.

“I have an 11-year-old daughter, so I get it firsthand," he added. “I think there was a lot of fans excited to see the guys.”

