David Duchovny reflects on early days with Angelina Jolie

David Duchovny recently revealed he 'discovered' Angelina Jolie's talents during their very first meeting in 1997.

In an interview on SiriusXM, Duchovny, who starred alongside Jolie in the 1997 film Playing God, recalled his first meeting with the actress.

He humorously said, "I feel like I discovered Angelina Jolie."

The actor, who was part of the casting further explained, "Yeah, because I was casting, I was part of the casting of, I didn't discover her, but you know, she came in, and I just knew she was a movie star, and I told everybody we've gotta cast her."

Jolie, who played the role of criminal's girlfriend in the film described her role in a June 1997 Interview as " very rock-'n'-roll and fun and loud and say-what-you-want-to-say, dress wild and love wild — you know that fantasy."

"I really allowed myself to get into that world, Being the age am, I sometimes feel like a punk kid walking onto certain sets, but I didn’t this time. I felt very much a woman," she added.