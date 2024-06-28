 
Geo News

David Duchovny reflects on early days with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and David Duchovny worked together in 1997 film 'Playing God'

By
Web Desk

June 28, 2024

David Duchovny reflects on early days with Angelina Jolie
David Duchovny reflects on early days with Angelina Jolie

David Duchovny recently revealed he 'discovered' Angelina Jolie's talents during their very first meeting in 1997.

In an interview on SiriusXM, Duchovny, who starred alongside Jolie in the 1997 film Playing God, recalled his first meeting with the actress.

He humorously said, "I feel like I discovered Angelina Jolie."

The actor, who was part of the casting further explained, "Yeah, because I was casting, I was part of the casting of, I didn't discover her, but you know, she came in, and I just knew she was a movie star, and I told everybody we've gotta cast her."

Jolie, who played the role of criminal's girlfriend in the film described her role in a June 1997 Interview as " very rock-'n'-roll and fun and loud and say-what-you-want-to-say, dress wild and love wild — you know that fantasy."

"I really allowed myself to get into that world, Being the age am, I sometimes feel like a punk kid walking onto certain sets, but I didn’t this time. I felt very much a woman," she added.

Why Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller is being questioned in Matthew Perry case
Why Charlie Sheen's ex Brooke Mueller is being questioned in Matthew Perry case
Adele leans on 'insider' Rich Paul for big Hollywood break
Adele leans on 'insider' Rich Paul for big Hollywood break
Cruz Beckham dances in the streets with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel
Cruz Beckham dances in the streets with new girlfriend Jackie Apostel
Ariana Grande's mom consoles her in birthday wish amid recent controversy
Ariana Grande's mom consoles her in birthday wish amid recent controversy
Ariana Grande makes amends after Jeffrey Dahmer backlash
Ariana Grande makes amends after Jeffrey Dahmer backlash
Kevin Costner clarifies reputation of avoiding 'female centric' content
Kevin Costner clarifies reputation of avoiding 'female centric' content
Normani reveals how she feels after releasing debut album
Normani reveals how she feels after releasing debut album
Prince Harry fights back 'trigger' of talking about Diana's death
Prince Harry fights back 'trigger' of talking about Diana's death
Kourtney Kardashian says she's not in rush to regain pre-pregnancy figure
Kourtney Kardashian says she's not in rush to regain pre-pregnancy figure
Jessica Biel regrets giving second chance to Justin Timberlake?
Jessica Biel regrets giving second chance to Justin Timberlake?
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's Badoo Badi 'deleted' by YouTube — once again
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's Badoo Badi 'deleted' by YouTube — once again
‘Stranger Things', ‘Euphoria' actors avoid each other at all costs
‘Stranger Things', ‘Euphoria' actors avoid each other at all costs