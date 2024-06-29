Queen Camilla pays tribute to Prince Harry amid rift with royal family?

Queen Camilla has apparently paid a touching tribute to King Charles, Prince William and Harry in her message to mark the armed forces day.



The palace shared a video message of Camilla on social media and said, “The Queen has recorded a message to thank all serving and former members of the Armed Forces and their families on Armed Forces Day 2024.”

The Queen says in her video message, “In times of war and in times of peace, whether seen or unseen, our Armed Forces support and strengthen our nation. You are a source of inspiration, reassurance and pride – and I salute you all.”

Prince Harry had served in the Army for 10 years, undertaking two tours of Afghanistan and rising to the rank of captain.



The Duke undertook two tours of Afghanistan — as a Forward Air Controller from 2007 to 2008 and as an Apache Pilot from 2012 to 2013.

During his time in the unit, Harry qualified as an Apache Aircraft Commander and was promoted to the rank of Captain in 2011.