Taylor Swift was ‘keen' to see Prince William after snubbing Meghan Markle

Taylor Swift was happy to meet Prince William in Wembley

Web Desk

June 30, 2024

American singing sensation, Taylor Swift, was eager to meet Prince William ahead of her concert in London.

The singer, whose selfies with the future King has not gone viral, was keen on an interaction with His Royal Highness.

As per Mail Online’s Richard Eden, a source said: "Taylor Swift was keen to meet the Prince of Wales while she was in London.

"They already know each other, so the meeting made sense."

As reported on MailOnline, Royal expert Katie

Nicholl added: "There is clearly a lovely connection between these two. But William is not just a fan of Taylor, he's a huge fan of her music, too.

