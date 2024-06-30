Eddie Murphy claps back at David Spade for joking at his expense in 1990s

Eddie Murphy recently recalled a joke David Spade made about him on Saturday Night Live back in 1995.

“Most people that get off that show, they don’t go on and have these amazing careers. It was personal,” Murphy said Saturday in reference to the time Spade quipped that Murphy’s career was failing after his film Vampire In Brooklyn flopped at the box office.

“Look children, it’s a falling star. Make a wish,” Spade had said on the Weekend Update segment of the long-running show.

Looking back during a recent episode of The Interview podcast, Murphy called Spade's attempt to be funny 'a cheap shot.'

“It was like, ‘Yo, how could you do that?’ My career? Really? A joke about my career? So I thought that was a cheap shot. And it was kind of, I thought — I felt it was racist.”

He also called out the producers for allowing the jab despite Murphy being the 'biggest thing that ever came off that show.'

“The show would have been off the air if I didn’t go back on the show, and now you got somebody from the cast making a crack about my career? And I know that he can’t just say that,” he added.

“A joke has to go through these channels. So the producers thought it was OK to say that. And all the people that have been on that show, you’ve never heard nobody make no joke about anybody’s career.”

Murphy did not appear on SNL for about 30 years after the offensive joke but finally returned to host again in 2019 with Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock and Tracy Morgan making guest appearances.

Murphy added that 'it's all good' now after returning to the show, despite a memoir Almost Interesting Spade had written earlier where he called out Murphy for verbally abusing him after the bad joke.

“Worked out great. I’m cool with David Spade. Cool with Lorne Michaels. I went back to SNL. I’m cool with everybody. It’s all love.”