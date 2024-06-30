Prince William and the Royal Family are coming crashing down

Royal commentator and expert Christopher Anderson issued these claims and sentiments.

According to a report by OK magazine, he touched on everything during one of his most recent interviews.

In his eyes, “William and Kate, far and away the most beloved members of the royal family, really are the pillars on which the future of the monarchy rests.”

So “if either one of them starts to wobble, the whole thing can come crashing down. At the moment, Kate is at her most vulnerable.”

“The ground beneath Kate is shifting in major ways,” and “only time can tell if she can stand strong.”

As of right now, “The simple truth is that the royal family cannot be whittled down to a precious few without the risk of having it grind to a halt altogether.”

Because “For over 70 years, the Windsors had longevity on their side – almost to a ridiculous extent. Queen Elizabeth II lived to be 96, and her husband Prince Philip was 99, the longest-living royal male in history.”

“The Queen Mother was downing her favorite gin and Dubonnets right up until the end at the astounding age of 101.”

Up till this point, “There seemed to be no need for redundancy, with senior royals seeming practically immortal and three generations of future monarchs … waiting in the wings.”