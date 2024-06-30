MrBeast releases video that made him 'cry multiple times'

MrBeast just added yet another amazing feat to his already long list of philanthropical goals he has achieved.

In his latest video, the wildly popular YouTuber took on the challenge of building 100 homes and giving them away to 100 different families.

“Each home is going to change a family’s life,” MrBeast, who is also referred to as Jimmy, could be heard saying, in the introduction of the video.

The video then shows a family of five, who is being led to their soon-to-be home as MrBeast’s voiceover plays, “Like this family, who didn’t have a house to call their own and they have no idea we just built them one.”



As the family took off their blindfolds, expressions of sentiments and excitement were displayed by the entire family.

“With every single home we’re building in this video, we’re improving quality of life for families who don’t have a safe space to call home,” he added.

Over the span of almost 10 minutes, MrBeast showed the hundred different families receiving houses the social media had given away to them.

On his official Instagram account, he called this video “genuinely one of my favorite videos, made me cry multiple times.”