'Outstanding achievement': BCCI announces hefty prize money for India

Team India celebrates with the trophy after winning the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final cricket match, India vs South Africa, Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, June 29, 2024. — AFP

After Rohit Sharma XI triumphed in the T20 World Cup 2024, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced 1.25 billion Indian rupees as prize money for Men in Blue who grabbed an astonishing 7-run victory over South Africa in a thrilling final.



"I am pleased to announce prize money of INR 125 Crores for Team India for winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024," Jay Shah wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"The team has showcased exceptional talent, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the tournament. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and support staff for this outstanding achievement," he added.

On the other hand, he also hailed the side saying they have "silenced" their critics.

"Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten," said Shah in a statement.

"They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again. Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats," he added.

He also lauded the team's strong work ethic.

"This team has made us all proud with their dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit. Led by Rohit Sharma, and ably assisted by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others they have fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians," he concluded.

India joined England and the West Indies to win the T20 World Cup title two times as they won their first in 2007 by beating Pakistan in the final.



The defeat was almost a certainty for India but Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya turned the tide for Rohit Sharma’s side in the 16th and 17th over.

Chasing the target, the Proteas had a difficult start as they lost two wickets, Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram, but Quinton de Kock and Tristan Stubbs’ 68-run partnership put South Africa back in the driving seat.

South Africa had everything in their hands as Heinrich Klaasen took Axar Patel to the cleaners and smashed him for 22 runs in the 15th over.

The Proteas concluded their innings at 169-8 in the allocated overs. For India, Pandya bagged three, Arshdeep and Bumrah picked two and Patel got one wicket to his name.

Earlier in the first innings, Virat Kohli top-scored for the Indian team as he scored 76 runs on 59 balls with the help of six fours and two sixes.