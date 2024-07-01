Matthew Perry death arrests to involve big frauds?

Matthew Perry death investigation may lead to serious arrests.

The ‘Friends’ TV star, who passed away at the 53 on his bath tub last year on October, died out of acute effects of the prescription drug ketamine.

Investigation into the matter by police and forensics reveals the death could also be negligence on part of the doctors.

Former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani says: “This, primarily, is what is used to charge drug dealers, but it can be used to charge pill mills and doctors as well.”

She adds: "Doctors that are overprescribing and not seeing patients absolutely would be charged under this section."

“If you distribute drugs and someone dies, there's different mandatory minimums,” he says. “There's even mandatory life, depending on the number of factors."

This comes as the Former CIA and FBI special agent Tracy Walder says the suspects could be charged with fraud.

"They're looking at the illegal transportation of drugs across state lines to people that they have not been prescribed. Obviously that's a crime," says Walder. "I think that's probably where they started, and that's most likely the evidence that they would use if that's the case. Those are the charges I could see because I don't see a homicide charge."