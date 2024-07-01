'A Quiet Place: Day One' makes big splashes in the box office

'A Quiet Place: Day One' box office: How much did the prequel earn this weekend?

A Quiet Place: Day One, one of the most awaited movies of 2024, has earned a massive $53 million during its domestic opening weekend in the US.



The movie which was released this weekend on June 28, brought the debut total up to an impressive $98.5 million globally, marking the international sales ($45.5 million).

The movie also achieved the biggest debut in the franchise as it exceeded A Quiet Place which opened with $50 million and the second part titled A Quiet Place Part Ii, which opened with $48 million.

The movie was originally set to release on March 31, 2023, and was later moved to September 22, 2023.

After a creative/director shake-up and the usual production delays, the tentpole release was pushed to a more realistic 2024 slot.

The prequel depicts the sudden apocalypse on a much larger scale. The movie stars Lupita Nyong'o as Samira, Joseph Quinn as Eric, Alex Wolff as Reuben, Djimon Hounsou as Henri, Eliane Umuhire as Zena, and Nico and Schnitzel as Frodo.