Sabrina Carpenter gives witty reaction to Spotify success

Sabrina Carpenter just celebrated her own success as she dethroned none other than her own self on the global Spotify chart.

On June 30, Sunday, the 25-year-old artist took to her official X, formerly Twitter account, to reshare a post from Pop Crave about her wildly successful song, Espresso, topping the Spotify chart.

Reacting to the news of her latest song taking up the spot that was previously owned by Carpenter’s track, Please, Please, Please, she tweeted a hilarious reaction.



"This b****,” the Feather hit-maker wrote, expressing light-hearted rivalry.

As singer, Carpenter has taken the next step in her career as she gained immense popularity since the past year, from opening for her pal, Taylor Swift, some of the legs of the sensational Eras Tour and releasing new songs.

She also achieved massive success with her song, Please, Please, Please and Espresso, ahead of the upcoming launch of her sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, to be released on August 23, 2024.



Speaking about her now-famous song, Espresso, the songstress told Rolling Stone, “My mom has been like, ‘Do you feel crazy right now?’ " she said of the song's success. "I just love that people get my sense of humor."