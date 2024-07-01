Minal Khan leaves fan 'heartbroken' over marriage proposal

Pakistani drama actor Minal Khan and husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram. — Instagram/minalkhan.official

Pakistani drama actor Minal Khan engaged in an interesting exchange of words when she received a marriage proposal from a fan.



The mother of a baby boy Hasan, posted a random video on her official Instagram, where she posed for the pictures wearing a black and white two-piece co-ord set.

"Life is black and white," Minal wrote in the caption dotted with a ghost emoji.

The post garnered nearly 30 thousand likes and over a hundred comments, with many adoring the young actor's beauty.

Among them was a comment from a random Instagram user that caught Kaash main teri beti na hoti actor's attention.

The fan had proposed Minal in the comments section as he wrote: "I want to marry you."

Responding to the proposal, the fashionista told the fan that he had no chance as she was already hitched.

"I am already married bhai [brother]," Minal wrote with a 'rolling on the floor laughing' (Rolf) emoji.

To this, the fan replied, "Sun kay dukh huwa [Hearing this has saddened me]."

— Screengrab/Instagram/minalkhan.official

The exchange was spotted by other users as well, who suggested the actor telling the fan that she even had a son.

The actor rose to prominence from comedy soap drama Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah

Minal had tied the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in 2021.

The couple welcomed their firstborn last year in November.

Minal took a break from acting after the birth of her son, but remains active on social media, especially the picture-and-video-sharing site, Instagram. She keeps posting about her personal life as well as influencing for skincare and beauty.