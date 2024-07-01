Meghan Markle's kids Archie, Lilibet, ‘missing out' on key 'birthright'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet could be missing out on key things

Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas, is “sad” that her and Prince Harry’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are “missing out” on a royal life.

Thomas lives in Mexico and has never met his son-in-law Prince Harry. He opened up about being in the same position as the King when it comes to Archie and Lilibet.

After the Wales children – Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six – were seen proudly joingng their family at Trooping the Colour ceremony, Thomas thinks Archie and Lilibet are missing out on the same lifestyle.

"It struck me as very sad that Meghan and Harry's kids are being denied the right to know their cousins, who look like fantastic children, or take part in things like Trooping the Colour, which is their birthright,” he told New Zealand Woman's Weekly.

"They are getting to the age where they will start to ask questions, as all kids do. I find myself wondering how Archie and Lilbet will feel in a few years' time when they realise all the things they have missed out on," he added.

He went on to note that Meghan’s children have "two grandpas who want to see them."