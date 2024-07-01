 
Martina Navratilova rushes to defend Taylor Swift

Martina Navratilova reacted to an article that questioned if Taylor Swift would be a good role model to young girls

July 01, 2024

Taylor Swift was just defended by the legendary tennis player, Martina Navratilova, who reacted to a comment made about the sensational pop star.

She reacted to an excerpt from an article published by Newsweek, written by John Mac Ghilionn, who deemed the Lover crooner as “not a good role model” because of being “childless” and “unmarried” at the age of 34.

Expressing her thoughts over the what was written about the songstress, she took to her official X, formerly Twitter account to pen what she had in mind.

“A massive pile of misogynistic bull (emojis),” she began her tweet, that she penned over the weekend.

Navratilova continued, “This guy should be ashamed of himself and I can’t believe he writes for Newsweek…and they printed it. I mean…”

The former professional tennis player’s remarks come after an article printed over the August hit-maker read, “At 34, Swift remains unmarried and childless, a fact that some might argue is irrelevant to her status as a role model. But, I suggest, it’s crucial to consider what kind of example this sets for young girls.”

