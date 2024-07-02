Pakistani-origin cricketer Antum Naqvi joins Zimbabwe for India T20Is

Pakistani-origin cricketer Antum Naqvi. — Zimbabwe Cricket

Another Pakistani-origin cricketer, Antum Naqvi, joined Zimbabwe after receiving his maiden call-up for the five-match T20I series against India in Harare.

However, the 25-year-old batter's inclusion in the squad is subject to confirmation of his citizenship status.

Naqvi, a top-order batter, came to prominence at the beginning of the year when he became the first player to score a triple century for any Zimbabwean team in representative cricket.

He scored an unbeaten 300 for Mid West Rhinos in the Logan Cup and captained them in just his second year in Zimbabwean domestic cricket.

Naqvi boasts a strike rate of 146.80 in seven T20 matches. He was born in Brussels, Belgium, to Pakistani parents, and moved to Australia when he was four, where he earned a commercial airline pilot's licence. He put his aviation career on hold to pursue cricket.

Naqvi is the second Pakistani origin to be included in the Zimbabwe squad. Sikandar Raza, who was the first Pakistani to join the Zimbabwe squad, is leading the team in the series.



The batter has also been a part of the player development program of Lahore Qalandars for the Queen series in Australia.

It must be noted that Zimbabwe couldn't qualify for the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2024.



Zimbabwe and India will play five T20I matches from July 6 to 14.

Zimbabwe squad

Sikandar Raza (capt), Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Antum Naqvi, Richard Ngarava, Milton Shumba