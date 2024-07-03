Prince William grudge as uncle Andrew 'unwelcomed' Kate Middleton

Prince William seemingly had a key role in driving uncle, Prince Andrew, out of the Royal Family events.

The Prince of Wales, who faced resistance at the hands of Andrew even when Kate Middleton joined the Royals, ensured the Duke of York was banished after his alleged association with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the Daily Mail's Richard Kay: "William has long held a grudge against Andrew for being unwelcoming when he first introduced the then Kate ­Middleton to the Royal Family and feels that his father has been too soft on him."

This comes as Tom Quinn told the Mirror : "For King Charles, forcing Andrew to move to Frogmore solves several problems at once - it sends a message to Harry that, as a private citizen and no longer a working royal, he will never be allowed back to Frogmore.

"It sends [a] message to Andrew that having disgraced himself, he can no longer expect to live in the grand style. And, finally, it means that a suitably grand residence can be made ready for the royals who really matter - William and Kate. Charles is determined that Royal Lodge is the only residence on the royal estate at Windsor that is big enough and regal enough for his heir,” he noted.