Amir, Shadab among 12 cricketers get PCB's clearance for league cricket

July 02, 2024
Twelve cricketers have been issued a no-objection certificates (NOCs) by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their participation in different leagues across the globe.
Some of the players from the list are part of Pakistan’s central contract while the others have not played for the Green Shirts in a long time.
Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed, and pacers Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf will be in action in the Major League Cricket (MLC) which is set to begin on July 5 in the United States.
Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Hasnain (non-centrally contracted) will be seen in action in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) which is currently underway in Sri Lanka.
Sharjeel Khan and Sohaib Maqsood, who have not played for Pakistan in a long time will participate in the World Championship of Legends from July 3 to 13.
Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir will play County Cricket from July 4 to 20, explosive batter Fakhar Zaman will be in action in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) from August 29 to October 6 while wrist spinner Usama Mir will feature in England’s The Hundred from July 23 to August 20.
It is worth mentioning that the PCB has a policy where centrally contracted players cannot play more than two leagues. Due to that reason, wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan withdrew from LPL as he could not get NOC from the board.
Azam was part of LPL side B-Love Kandy who will begin their campaign against Colombo Strikers on Tuesday.
Saim Ayub and Azam are also part of Guyana Warriors for the upcoming CPL 2024 but both are yet to obtain NOC from the PCB.
Abrar Ahmed – Major League Cricket
Fakhar Zaman – Caribbean Premier League
Haris Rauf – Major League Cricket
Mohammad Amir – County Cricket
Mohammad Haris – Lanka Premier League
Mohammad Hasnain – Lanka Premier League
Salman Ali Agha – Lanka Premier League
Shadab Khan – Lanka Premier League
Sharjeel Khan – World Championship of Legends
Sohaib Maqsood – World Championship of Legends
Usama Mir – The Hundred
Zaman Khan – Major League Cricket