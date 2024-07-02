Amir, Shadab among 12 cricketers get PCB's clearance for league cricket

Pakistan's left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir (left) and all-rounder Shadab Khan in these undated photos. — AFP/File

Twelve cricketers have been issued a no-objection certificates (NOCs) by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their participation in different leagues across the globe.



Some of the players from the list are part of Pakistan’s central contract while the others have not played for the Green Shirts in a long time.

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed, and pacers Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf will be in action in the Major League Cricket (MLC) which is set to begin on July 5 in the United States.

Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Hasnain (non-centrally contracted) will be seen in action in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) which is currently underway in Sri Lanka.

Sharjeel Khan and Sohaib Maqsood, who have not played for Pakistan in a long time will participate in the World Championship of Legends from July 3 to 13.

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir will play County Cricket from July 4 to 20, explosive batter Fakhar Zaman will be in action in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) from August 29 to October 6 while wrist spinner Usama Mir will feature in England’s The Hundred from July 23 to August 20.

It is worth mentioning that the PCB has a policy where centrally contracted players cannot play more than two leagues. Due to that reason, wicketkeeper batter Azam Khan withdrew from LPL as he could not get NOC from the board.

Azam was part of LPL side B-Love Kandy who will begin their campaign against Colombo Strikers on Tuesday.

Saim Ayub and Azam are also part of Guyana Warriors for the upcoming CPL 2024 but both are yet to obtain NOC from the PCB.

List of Pakistani players to get NOCs

Abrar Ahmed – Major League Cricket

Fakhar Zaman – Caribbean Premier League

Haris Rauf – Major League Cricket

Mohammad Amir – County Cricket

Mohammad Haris – Lanka Premier League

Mohammad Hasnain – Lanka Premier League

Salman Ali Agha – Lanka Premier League

Shadab Khan – Lanka Premier League

Sharjeel Khan – World Championship of Legends

Sohaib Maqsood – World Championship of Legends

Usama Mir – The Hundred

Zaman Khan – Major League Cricket