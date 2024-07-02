Bebe Rexha threatens to bring down music industry with 'ugly secrets'

Bebe Rexha recently ignited a media storm, threatening to expose music industry.

Rexha claimed that she has information that could bring down a significant portion of the entertainment business.

"I could bring down a BIG chunk of this industry. I AM frustrated. I have been UNDERMINED. I’ve been so quiet for the longest time," Rexha posted on X.

She added, "I haven’t seen the signs even though people constantly are bringing them up and they have been SO OBVIOUS. And when I have spoken up I’ve been silence and PUNISHED by this industry Things must change or I’m telling ALL of my truths. The good the bad and the ugly."

Despite not detailing specific incidents, she responded to a fan's comment about her uncredited work on the 2015 hit Hey Mama, stating, "My love. That? Compared to all the other stuff you don’t know about? That’s Child’s play."

In a separate post later, Rexha emphasized that her posts were driven by sadness over her treatment since her 2014 debut.

She wrote, "This is not just coming from a place of anger. It’s sadness. I’m sitting in my hotel room in London Crying my eyes out. I’ve felt hopeless for the longest time. I’ve been walking a lot through this city and meeting fans and they have really ignited something inside of me."

This incident follows a recent episode where Rexha criticized rapper G-Eazy, only to remove the post under team pressure, later expressing regret and reaffirming her stance.

