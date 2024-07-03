 
Geo News

Kate Middleton gave up on ‘love' after Prince Louis birth

Kate Middleton spoke about her love for sports and family planning

By
Web Desk

July 03, 2024

Kate Middleton gave up on ‘love after Prince Louis birth
Kate Middleton gave up on ‘love' after Prince Louis birth

Kate Middleton’s love for sports has taken a back seat due to a major reason.

The Princess of Wales, who is an avid player of tennis, got herself laid back from the activity after welcoming son, Prince Louis.

In 2018, during a visit to Bond Primary School in Mitcham, South London, Kate admitted the reason she left playing tennis.

She told and admirer: "I've got lots of babies". She said: "I love tennis, I think it's a great sport, I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies!"

This comes as Kate famously faced off tennis star Rodger Federer to collect funds for Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association Foundation.

The two also featured in a video where Federer asks the Princess for a match.

He says in the clip: "Shall we play some tennis?", with the Princess responding: "Yes, please."

She said: "To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that is put into the training and making sure this goes well on the day for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon. Yeah, it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes."

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hint at something 'very serious' in their relationship
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce hint at something 'very serious' in their relationship
Prince Harry has lost Prince William for good
Prince Harry has lost Prince William for good
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid really happy amid Suki Waterhouse shade: Report
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid really happy amid Suki Waterhouse shade: Report
King Charles risking the monarchy by leaving Kate Middleton vulnerable
King Charles risking the monarchy by leaving Kate Middleton vulnerable
Kanye West life under threat after recent visit?
Kanye West life under threat after recent visit?
Prince Charlotte helping Kate Middleton with cancer treatment
Prince Charlotte helping Kate Middleton with cancer treatment
Zac Efron compares Joey King to Matthew Perry in sweet compliment
Zac Efron compares Joey King to Matthew Perry in sweet compliment
Prince William facing things ten times worse than Prince Harry
Prince William facing things ten times worse than Prince Harry