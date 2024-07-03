Kate Middleton gave up on ‘love' after Prince Louis birth

Kate Middleton’s love for sports has taken a back seat due to a major reason.

The Princess of Wales, who is an avid player of tennis, got herself laid back from the activity after welcoming son, Prince Louis.

In 2018, during a visit to Bond Primary School in Mitcham, South London, Kate admitted the reason she left playing tennis.

She told and admirer: "I've got lots of babies". She said: "I love tennis, I think it's a great sport, I was really sporty when I was little, less so now that I've got lots of babies!"

This comes as Kate famously faced off tennis star Rodger Federer to collect funds for Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association Foundation.

The two also featured in a video where Federer asks the Princess for a match.

He says in the clip: "Shall we play some tennis?", with the Princess responding: "Yes, please."

She said: "To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that is put into the training and making sure this goes well on the day for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon. Yeah, it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes."