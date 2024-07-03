Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse ready to bring ‘more chaos’ in world after daughter

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse plan to expand their family after becoming parents to a baby girl, nearly five years into their relationship.



The lovebirds have kept their romance and the arrival of their daughter largely private. However, the Daisy Jones & The Six star has finally opened up about their relationship and parenthood.

Speaking with British Vogue, Waterhouse revealed that she and the Twilight star ‘planned’ their baby girl and are looking forward to bringing "more chaos" into their lives.

"We really planned it,” the actor told the publication. “One day we looked at each other and said, 'Well, this is as ready as we're going to be.'"

"I was like, 'What can make more chaos?'" she added, before sharing that she knew the gender of her baby before giving birth.

"I wish I hadn't wanted to find out, but I needed to prepare myself mentally,” Waterhouse said, adding that after finding out the gender, she called her mother “in floods of tears.”

Recalling her phone call, she said, "I was like, 'Oh, my God, am I going to have to go through what [you] went through with me?'"

"I was just such a little b****,” she added. “[My mum] usually loves telling my terrible teenage stories, but she was like, 'No, no, you were great. You were amazing, you were fine.'”