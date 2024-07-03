Billy Ray 'annoyed' by Firerose amid severe abuse allegations

Billy Ray Cyrus is happy to get rid of Firerose but is still finding the annulment process “a bit annoying.”

The country singer, who filed for divorce on May 23 after less than a year of marriage, is "happy to be out of" the relationship and wants to put all the drama aside now, as per a source privy to PEOPLE.

They claimed that Billy is not a fan of the entire ordeal and thinks “it was all a scam,” however, he still feels lucky that he “figured it all out.”

Currently, Billy has a “good support system and is happy and doing well as he’s with his close friends and has great contact with his daughter Noah.”

The latest update comes after Firerose, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, made severe allegations of emotional abuse against Billy.

She told Page Six that her estranged partner had “very strict rules” which included restricted contact with friends and relatives, visiting them at their home, and monitoring her communications.

“If I had to send a text, I had to read it out to him for permission. It was the same for email. I didn’t have a car. I was only allowed to go to the local chiropractor and allowed once a month to get my nails done. It was systematic isolation and I couldn’t find the courage to leave,” she had told the outlet.