Blake Lively shows flirting skills with Ryan Reynolds on the internet

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds never shy away from PDAs, and a recent example was the comment the former made about her hubby's photo.



It comes as the Canadian actor's friend and Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman shared his picture during their press tour of China.

The snap shows Ryan in a white tank top, putting his broad muscles on display.

Hugh meanwhile continued their faux feud for the upcoming movie promotions captioned, "'You want me to put this away?' — Ryan Reynolds, costar, mouth breather, *******."

To which the 47-year-old jokes, "This photo is from my private collection. How dare you?"

However, his wife, Blake's attention, was trapped onto seemingly his muscles as she commented, "My thirst has been trapped."

In the meantime, Ryan shared highlights of his time in China with Hugh, "Leaving Shanghai is bittersweet… This was the first stop on the #DeadpoolAndWolverineTour. As we make our way to Korea, we want to thank the people of Shanghai for the incredible hospitality and warmth," he wrote.