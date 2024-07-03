 
Geo News

Blake Lively shows flirting skills with Ryan Reynolds on the internet

Blake Lively drops flirtatious comment after Hugh Jackman shares Ryan Reynolds' snap

By
Web Desk

July 03, 2024

Blake Lively shows flirting skills with Ryan Reynolds on the internet
Blake Lively shows flirting skills with Ryan Reynolds on the internet

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds never shy away from PDAs, and a recent example was the comment the former made about her hubby's photo.

It comes as the Canadian actor's friend and Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman shared his picture during their press tour of China.

The snap shows Ryan in a white tank top, putting his broad muscles on display. 

Hugh meanwhile continued their faux feud for the upcoming movie promotions captioned, "'You want me to put this away?' — Ryan Reynolds, costar, mouth breather, *******."

Blake Lively shows flirting skills with Ryan Reynolds on the internet

To which the 47-year-old jokes, "This photo is from my private collection. How dare you?"

However, his wife, Blake's attention, was trapped onto seemingly his muscles as she commented, "My thirst has been trapped."

In the meantime, Ryan shared highlights of his time in China with Hugh, "Leaving Shanghai is bittersweet… This was the first stop on the #DeadpoolAndWolverineTour. As we make our way to Korea, we want to thank the people of Shanghai for the incredible hospitality and warmth," he wrote.

Prince William feels ‘more alone' than usual on Diana's birthday
Prince William feels ‘more alone' than usual on Diana's birthday
Suki Waterhouse reveals 'absurd' first meeting with Robert Pattinson
Suki Waterhouse reveals 'absurd' first meeting with Robert Pattinson
Kylie Jenner ‘obsessed' with surgeries despite crying about online trolls
Kylie Jenner ‘obsessed' with surgeries despite crying about online trolls
Kevin Bacon recalls working with Eddie Murphy in 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'
Kevin Bacon recalls working with Eddie Murphy in 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'
‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Keke Jabbar breathes her last at 42
‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star Keke Jabbar breathes her last at 42
Billy Ray 'annoyed' by Firerose amid severe abuse allegations
Billy Ray 'annoyed' by Firerose amid severe abuse allegations
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse ready to bring ‘more chaos' in world after daughter
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse ready to bring ‘more chaos' in world after daughter
Jennifer Garner hates her role in Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez split: Report
Jennifer Garner hates her role in Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez split: Report