Gilmore Girls star Keiko Agena, talks lovelorn heartsickness of Lane, Dave

Keiko Agena, who played “Lane Kim” in Gilmore Girls has some ideas about the show.

The actress recently hypothesized the future of her relationship with her on-screen husband and said that she believes that Lane is still married to her husband Zack Van Gerbig (Todd Lowe) — but perhaps she's also reconnected with first boyfriend Dave Rygalski (Adam Brody).

Agena continued on to say, "As rock 'n roll as she said she was, I think she would be pretty above board, but I think there is some lovelorn heartsickness over that relationship. Maybe some daydreams. I don't know that she would ever act on anything, but a friendship for sure."

It is pertinent to mention that Keiko Agena looked back on the experience of starring on the show during an appearance on the Dear Felicity podcast and actress revealed that as a young actor at that time, she was in "a survival-mode situation."

In regards to herself and her role, she added, “I didn’t think of it that way at the time. So now it’s just a mix of just having gratitude for having gone through that experience and having that experience. I have to let go of the pressure that I put on myself to be the best version of who it is that I think that you love. Because I love her, too."

Gilmore Girls was a fictional small town series of Stars Hollow. It ran for seven seasons between 2000 and 2007 and also starred Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Kelly Bishop, the late Edward Herrmann, Melissa McCarthy, and Scott Patterson.