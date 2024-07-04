Prince William, Taylor Swift plan to rub 'salt in wound' as Meghan Markle snubbed

Prince William and Taylor Swift are said to have ticked off Meghan Markle with their viral selfie.

The Prince of Wales, who posed alongside the singing sensation at one of her London concerts, enjoyed the snub Swift had delivered to Meghan after denying to be on her podcast.

A source tells Heat Magazine: "It's no secret that Meghan went out of her way to try and build a relationship with Taylor, but got nowhere.



"It's hard for her and Harry not to see this as being a calculated way for William and the royals to undermine them further. It's certainly rubbing salt into the wound."

They add that Harry felt the picture "slightly pointed message towards them" as it was William's attempt to "align themselves with anyone who the Sussexes have tried to associate themselves with".

"Going to see Taylor Swift is being taken as proof of that," the source added to Heat Magazine

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

