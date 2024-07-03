Travis Kelce reveals channeling 'Dumb and Dumber' at Taylor Swift show

Travis Kelce recently surprised fans with his onstage appearance at Taylor Swift Eras Tour in London.

On June 23, during Swift's performance of I Can Do It With A Broken Heart, Kelce joined her onstage in a fun act.

During his New Heights podcast, the NFL star discussed the story behind his dance moves.

He revealed that his dance was inspired by Jim Carrey's character in Dumb and Dumber.

Kelce said, "It’s such a fun, playful part of the show. It was the perfect time for me to go up there and just be a ham and have some fun," adding, "I always wanted to pull out this move but I never knew when I should pull it out. And it was the Dumb and Dumber [move], with Jim Carrey, him like doing tap dances. That’s one of my favorite moves of all time."

Additionally, Kelce explained that his idea to join Swift onstage initially started as a joke.

"I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era?" he said, adding, "She started laughing and was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ And I was like, ‘What?! I would love to do that. I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here."