Travis, Jason Kelce get candid about 'pretty crazy' meetup with A list celebrities

On the finale of season two of the podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the sibling talked about Travis’s onstage debut at Taylor Swifts’ Eras Tour.

Along with that, they also mentioned how other notable figures attended and praised Swift’s shows. Jason revealed that Hugh Grant wrote to the music superstar after he attended the second Wembley Show with his family.

Grant posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Dear @taylorswift13, You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8-year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet.”

The brothers shared that there was a lot where that came from, with Jason saying, “It was pretty crazy seeing Hugh Grant just walking around this tent,” and with Travis adding that stars such as Tom Cruise, Ashton Kutcher, Mila [Kunis], and Liam Hemsworth were all there in the VIP tents.

About the vibe of the place, Jason said, "Everybody was having fun in that tent. Let me tell you. Part of it too is like Hugh had his 8-year-old there. Like the kids that are in there mixed with the grown adults that are acting like kids, it just leads to this energy that's so infectious."