Zac Efron reflects on ‘Hilarious’ incident from ‘High School Musical’

Zac Efron revealed that his High School Musical costars were hit several times by a basketball during the filming of the basketball sequence.



On July 2, Zac Efron appeared in an interview with Vanity Fair and talked about the shooting of the movie and said that the cast was “incredibly motivated” on set.

But according to Efron, there were “a lot of people got hit in the face” while filming the "Get'cha Head in the Game" basketball sequence.

During his interview, Efron watched a few flashbacks of the movie, which also included the dribbling musical number.

“You can’t predict where a basketball is going,” Efron recalled the "hilarious" incidents. “[But] I'm still proud of all those guys for doing that cause it was hard.”

He went on to say, “High School Musical was just a made-for-TV movie. And we had a very condensed shooting schedule.”

“[Director] Kenny Ortega had pretty big ambitions for this movie but I think he was pleasantly surprised when all the boys were excited to not only fulfill what he wanted, but to take it one step further,” he added.

Efron further noted, “I think we might’ve practiced for two days prior to doing all that in sync.”

“We probably only had two to three hour rehearsals with basketballs. After five takes, we nailed it; we got it all in one [take].”