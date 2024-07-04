Gwen Stefani fans correct critics for frowning upon her anniversary caption

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton recently dropped celebratory posts marking three years of marriage and nearly 10 years as lovers.



Blake, 48, shared a loved up selfie of the two while Gwen, 54, also indicated that their marriage is going quite strong with a beautiful caption for a carousel of their wedding photos on Instagram.

"July 3, 2021, it has always been you," she captioned her post with a love-struck emoji while Blake captioned his post, "Happy anniversary @gwenstefani! I love you!!!!!!!"

While congratulations were in order, some had concerns with Gwen's choice of words.



One user wrote, "It shows so much insecurity, her need to somehow put her ex husband down in little, petty ways. It doesn’t give me a (truly) happy vibe."

However, another fan corrected the former's misinformed comment and explained why there was nothing wrong with her caption.

"Ok new comer. Google Rossdale and the nanny. You’re just jealous cause it ain’t you!" read the other comment.

Another fan beautifully explained the meaning behind Gwen's caption.

"For people that don’t understand the caption:

All she is saying is Blake is her true love. She’s never felt how wonderful it could be until she was with him. Have you guys never been in difficult relationships? Yes she was married before and has children but still… something was missing!!! And this feels much different.

Happy Anniversary ????????????????"

Gwen parted ways with ex husband, Gavin Rossdale, in 2016 after he had reportedly been having an affair with one of their nannies, Mindy Mann, for several years.



Gwen then started dating Blake in 2015 and got engaged in October 2020. The pair exchanged their vows a year later in a backyard chapel on his ranch among 40 close friends and family members, including Stefani's sons, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10,

The two also collaborated on hit tracks like Happy Anywhere, Nobody but You, You Make Me Feel Like Christmas and Purple Irises.