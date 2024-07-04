Ellen DeGeneres cuts dates from 'Ellen's Last Stand...Up' tour

Ellen DeGeneres abruptly canceled her upcoming several shows less than one month after kicking off her comedy tour, Ellen’s Last Stand…Up.



As per People, Ticketmaster has issued an “event canceled” message to notify ticket holders about the cancellation of Ellen’s shows in Dallas, San Francisco, Seattle, and Chicago - which were scheduled for dates between July and August.

“Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event,” the site notification read. “You don't need to do a thing.”

“We'll issue a refund to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, as soon as funds are received from the Event Organizer. It should appear on your account within 14-21 days,” the site assured.

Four shows were canceled by the former host, including July 10 in Dallas, July 21 in San Francisco, July 23 in Seattle, and August 11 in Chicago.

However, the reason for the cancellation of the shows was not revealed by both the site and Ellen.