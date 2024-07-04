 
Mark Wahlberg 'shy' about living 'every guy's fantasy'

Mark Wahlberg gets candid about onscreen romance with 'The Union' costar Halle Berry

July 04, 2024

Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry-starrer The Union is set to premiere on August 16
Mark Wahlberg thinks it is every guy's fantasy to get a shot with Halle Berry.

Wahlberg, 53, made the comment while speaking with Fox News Digital on Tuesday as he chatted about his onscreen romance with Berry, 57, in their upcoming Netflix movie The Union.

"...Halle, her and I have known each other for such a long time and this movie is going to be so great because it’s every guy’s fantasy, to think that they got a shot with Halle Berry," Wahlberg told the outlet.

The Arthur the King actor also admitted to feeling 'weird' about their onscreen romance being married to Rhea Durham, with whom he shares four kids - Ella, 20, Michael, 18, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13.

"I think it’s a little weird anyway when you’re portraying some sort of romance onscreen, it’s not normal," he said, as he went on to embrace his close bond in his marriage of 15 years.

"But my wife knows that she is my everything," he said. "She is the most special woman in the world."

Berry has been dating musician Van Hunt since 2020, whom she has called the "love of [her] life."

The Union premieres August 16.

