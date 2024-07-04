 
King Charles pen note after massive devastation strikes the Caribbean

King Charles has just shared a note in response to the devastation that occurred at the Caribbean

July 04, 2024

King Charles has just released a heartfelt statement addressing the sheer devastation that happened on the Caribbean.

The note has been shared to Instagram and talks of the Hurricane Beryl.

In the note the King states, “My family and I have been profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl across the Caribbean."

And "above all, we send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of those who have so cruelly lost their lives.”

“I have seen the extraordinary spirit of resilience and solidarity that people across the Caribbean have shown in response to such destruction - a spirit which has been called upon too often - and so I also send my particular gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery efforts."

Before concluding he also chimed in to say, "At this most difficult of times, please know that our most special thoughts and prayers are with all those whose lives, livelihoods and property have been so utterly devastated.”

