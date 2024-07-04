David Beckham recreates iconic look with Victoria despite criticism

David Beckham and Victoria have set the ground for their 25th wedding anniversary.

To mark the silver anniversary of their nuptials, the football legend and former Spice Girl recreated their iconic wedding after party look where the couple went monochrome with purple.

David and Victoria got married on July 4, 1999 in a ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle near Dublin where the bride looked stunning in a long satin Vera Wang gown and the groom opted for an all-white outfit/

However, they made an outfit change and donned matching purple Antonio Berardi looks to cut their wedding cake.

Just like the old time, the couple recreated their iconic look in a new photoshoot.

“Look what we found…,” David penned on his Instagram while sharing the pictures.

While it is unclear if they are wearing the same outfits from 1999, they looked the same as they sat on thrones while holding hands.

Victoria tweaked the look with silver stilettos that laced up her calves and wore her long brown locks in loose waves.

The photoshoot comes after David recently opened up about how he really felt about the purple look.

"I look like the guys out of Dumb & Dumber when they went to that party and wore those ridiculous outfits. I even had a top hat in purple. Unbelievable. What was I thinking?" he had said while talking to Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.