Fawad Khan rumoured to make Bollywood comeback after 8 years

Pakistani singer-turned-actor Fawad Afzal Khan. — Instagram/fawadkhan81

The entertainment world is rife with news of Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan's return to Bollywood after a hiatus of eight years.



If the reports are to be believed, the star actor is set to appear in a film opposite Indian film actor Vaani Kapoor. However, the project has not been named yet.

As per Indian media, the entire shooting of what is said to be a romantic-comedy movie will be done in the United Kingdom.

"Fawad Khan has a massive international pull given his popularity among South Asians worldwide. He has also been a part of the Marvel cinematic universe. Details of this project are being kept under wraps, and everyone is tight-lipped about it," IANS quoted a trade source as saying.

Under the direction of Indian filmmaker Aarti Bagdi, the movie will feature the story of "two broken people" coming together and unintentionally falling in love while helping each other.

The Pakistani celebrity, who is well known at home and abroad for his memorable roles in drama serials Humsafar and Zindagi Gulzar Hai, has acted in Bollywood movies Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons.

Not only Fawad but various other Pakistani actors including Mahira Khan, Imran Abbas, Mawra Hoccane and Ali Zafar have made their way to Indian film industry.

Besides this, many musicians like Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have also collaborated with their Indian counterparts over the years.

However, a strain in ties between the two regional rival countries halted the cross-border exchange of art in 2016.