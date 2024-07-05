'Babar is a world class player,' says Australia's leading power-hitting coach

Australia's leading power-hitting coach Shannon Young meets with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. — Screengrab

Australia's leading power-hitting coach Shannon Young declared Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, who has been under fire for the team's performance in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, as a "a world class player".

"He is well, he is a world class player," said Young while speaking about Babar's strike rate amid the ongoing criticism which the young skipper is facing.

The coach said that Australians are very rarely critical of their world class players.

"We back them in and we say they've been world class players, they're gonna be world class players again. I think sometimes the passion tips over that these guys carry so much expectation through Pakistan's one of the best players in the world, he's gonna be fine," Young added.



Showering praise on Babar, the coach said he is a very nice guy and is doing great work with the academy and giving young boys and girls the opportunity which is admirable and fantastic.

Young also spoke about his visit to Pakistan, saying that his plan is to bring high performance Australian cricketers and the younger cricketers for tours next year.

"We're hoping that maybe April. Previously, and I've always wanted to come to Pakistan, so I got the opportunity and I knew really early on that Australians would love Pakistan. So we're gonna bring hopefully a couple of tours to play cricket here," he expressed.