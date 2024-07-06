Ben Affleck clinging on to marriage with Jennifer Lopez?

Ben Affleck might just be trying to hold onto his marriage with Jennifer Lopez as the couple go through marital tension.

As per Page Six, the 51-year-old stepped out to meet and have lunch his 15-year-old daughter, Seraphina and sported his wedding ring.

He was seen in high spirits, as he wore a blue coloured button-down shirt with khaki pants and his signature Nike sneakers.

Affleck, who is also a father to daughter Violet and son Samuel, whom he shared with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has been spotted many times either ditching or opting to wear the ring.

This noticeable pattern comes ever since divorce rumors and speculations of marital problems have been making headlines since May, 2024.

In light of recent event, the Oscar winning actor decided to not wear his wedlock ornament when he went out for lunch with his eldest child however, opted to wear it when he was spotted leaving his office, later that same week.

As for Jennifer Lopez, it was reported that she did not wear her wedding ring in the latest J.Lo Beauty video but was seen adorning her sparkler as she shopped for roses with her manager, Benny Medina, on Thursday.