How much did 'Despicable Me 4' make so far at box office?

How much has 'Despicable Me 4' made so far at box office?

Recently released film Despicable Me 4 dominated the box office due to the Fourth of July holiday, surpassing the 2022 Minions: Rise of Gru Independence Day haul.

The star studded film is also on Track to register a $115+ million five-day opening. The latest installation made a $27 million debut on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Despicable Me 4 accumulated $20.4M domestically, surpassing Minions: Rise of Gru’s $16 Million July 4th Haul. However, the film trailed behind Despicable Me 2’s $24.5M holiday haul in 2013.

According to box office pundit Luiz Fernando, the Steve Carell starrer scored the Third biggest Thursday of all time for animations in the US with a cumulative 47M Domestic box office revenue.

The film is eyeing a $115M-130M five-day opening and a $70M-80M three-day weekend. “Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run,” according to the official description.

The film features the star-studded voice cast like Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Joey King, Sofia Vergara, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Pierre Coffin, Dana Gaier, and Madison Polan.



The film was directed by Chris Renaud, co-directed by Patrick Delage, produced by Chris Meledandri and Brett Hoffman, and written by Mike White and Ken Daurio. Despicable Me 4 premiered exclusively in theaters on July 3, 2024.