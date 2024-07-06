 
Geo News

How much did 'Despicable Me 4' make so far at box office?

Despicable Me 4 premiered exclusively in theaters on July 3, 2024

By
Web Desk

July 06, 2024

How much has Despicable Me 4 made so far at box office?
How much has 'Despicable Me 4' made so far at box office?

Recently released film Despicable Me 4 dominated the box office due to the Fourth of July holiday, surpassing the 2022 Minions: Rise of Gru Independence Day haul.

The star studded film is also on Track to register a $115+ million five-day opening. The latest installation made a $27 million debut on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Despicable Me 4 accumulated $20.4M domestically, surpassing Minions: Rise of Gru’s $16 Million July 4th Haul. However, the film trailed behind Despicable Me 2’s $24.5M holiday haul in 2013.

According to box office pundit Luiz Fernando, the Steve Carell starrer scored the Third biggest Thursday of all time for animations in the US with a cumulative 47M Domestic box office revenue.

The film is eyeing a $115M-130M five-day opening and a $70M-80M three-day weekend. “Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his femme fatale girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run,” according to the official description.

The film features the star-studded voice cast like Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Will Ferrell, Joey King, Sofia Vergara, Miranda Cosgrove, Steve Coogan, Pierre Coffin, Dana Gaier, and Madison Polan.

The film was directed by Chris Renaud, co-directed by Patrick Delage, produced by Chris Meledandri and Brett Hoffman, and written by Mike White and Ken Daurio. Despicable Me 4 premiered exclusively in theaters on July 3, 2024.

George R.R Martin reacts to 'Blood and Cheese' in 'House of the Dragon'
George R.R Martin reacts to 'Blood and Cheese' in 'House of the Dragon'
Emma Watson's romantic snap with mystery man sparks speculation
Emma Watson's romantic snap with mystery man sparks speculation
Sabrina Carpenter becomes first female artist to achieve THIS record
Sabrina Carpenter becomes first female artist to achieve THIS record
Tom Cruise suffers hand injury amid 'Mission: Impossible' filming
Tom Cruise suffers hand injury amid 'Mission: Impossible' filming
'Lioness' star Mike Heslin passes away at 30
'Lioness' star Mike Heslin passes away at 30
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, make matching statement at Michael Rubin's white party
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, make matching statement at Michael Rubin's white party
Camila Cabello fans warn her against Drake: 'Hide your little sister!'
Camila Cabello fans warn her against Drake: 'Hide your little sister!'
Ed Sheeran unveils final dates for Mathematics World Tour
Ed Sheeran unveils final dates for Mathematics World Tour