Blake Lively hilarious roast as Ryan Reynolds plays with water guns

Blake Lively is poking fun at husband Ryan Reynolds as he heads to South Korea.

The actor, who attended the 2024 Waterbomb Festival in Seoul alongside Deadpool & Wolverine costar Hugh Jackman, was spotted playing with water guns.

While the fans greatly enjoyed Ryan's antics with Hugh, Blake was quick to roast her husband on social media.

On her Instagram Stories, Lively reposted a video of Reynolds, 47, holding a yellow water gun and hilariously wrote: “When he tells you he’s going to work and then you see him on MTV Spring Break.”

“You are in serious trouble,” she added before branding the Ryan's trip: “Boys Gone Wild: A Deadpool and Wolverine Story”

This comes as Ryan thanked Shanghai for a warm welcome on his way to Korea.

He wrote on Instagram: "As we make our way to Korea, we want to thank the people of Shanghai for the incredible hospitality and warmth," he wrote in his caption. "I’ve been lucky to visit China five times — and as of today, the beautiful sights and sounds of Shanghai for a third time. Thank you from the heart of our bottom."

