Avril Lavigne's THIS album brings her back to Billboard charts

Avril Lavigne's THIS album brings her back to the Billboard charts

Avril Lavigne, one of the singers who has been charting hits and bestselling albums for more than 20 years now, is back on top of Billboard Charts with her one of the famous albums.

Lavigne's Greatest Hits, which was released in June 2024, has brought her back to the weekly tallies in the US. The singer-songwriter’s album performed very well, considering Lavigne didn’t add any new material to the collection, as per the outlet.

The Girlfriend singer’s Greatest Hits garnered 12,900 equivalent units in its first tracking period. According to the Luminate, more than half of those were pure purchases, which shows that the singer still claims a sizable fan base in the US.

In its first seven days of availability, the title sold a little more than 7,600 copies. The pop singer chart-topper’s Greatest Hits debuts highest on the Vinyl Albums chart.

Lavigne earns just her second placement on the format-focused roster, as the compilation opens at No. 8. The same title narrowly misses out on bringing her back to the top 10 on the Top Album Sales chart.