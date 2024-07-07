Kate Middleton takes charge of 'protecting' William from media scrutiny

Kate Middleton has a heartwarming reason to get behind the lens for Prince William and her kids.

The Princess of Wales is often seen capturing sweet moments of her family as she recently won hearts with a joyous birthday picture for her husband with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A Channel 5 documentary Kate: A Queen for the Future claimed that while Kate loves to take pictures, her habit also has a very specific intention i.e. to protect William from media scrutiny.

"The Princess of Wales understands who she is, the position that she's in. She also understands the interest in her family, especially her children, that people want to see them growing up. So she understands that the press needs these pictures,” journalist Afua Hagan said in the documentary.

She continued, "The Princess of Wales has seen first hand through her husband, Prince William, the damage that the press has done to his life and so she's realised that if she can do something about that, if she can take control, then she should do that."

As per OK!, Afua further talked about Kate’s “brilliant move” of taking charge, addin, “She's decided I will take them and I will deliver them to the press agencies. I'll be the one that post them on social media."