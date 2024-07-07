Emma Roberts remains unknown to her studio toxic environment

A documentary on Max, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, revealed the alleged horrific experience some of the child artists on Nickelodeon went through. But Emma Roberts was thankful she was not one of them.



Her stint at the network included several credits, including the show Unfabulous.

She credited two people with saving her from the worst after the channel’s top writer, Dan Schneider, allegedly became a nightmare for young actors through his on-set behaviour.

“For me, my show, Unfabulous, the showrunner we had was this amazing woman named Sue Rose. And I didn’t realize at the time, but a female showrunner back then was not very common. But that was my intro into working on a TV show,” she raved about her series creator to Variety.

Apart from her, Emma named her mother as the second person, recalling that she stayed by her side on set “24/7.”

"Even I would be like, ‘You don’t have to be here all the time,’ she was like, ‘I do actually. I’m not letting you out of my sight. You’re not going to a fitting by yourself when you’re 13 years old.’”

Elsewhere in the interview, Emma remembered her reaction after watching the harrowing documentary, saying, “I was completely horrified and shocked because that was not my experience."

Adding, “It made me really, really, really sad that that was happening to people that I literally saw often and had no idea."