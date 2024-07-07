 
Zac Efron 'feels good' about 'High School Musical' sans CGI scenes

Zac Efron remembers old 'High Musical Days' & basketball scenes he performed without CGI

July 07, 2024

Zac Efron is reflecting on his time at High School Musical as he revealed that he threw balls in the net while playing basketball without the help of CGI.

"First thing that comes to mind is I really drilled all those shots. There's no CGI there. I don't think we had the budget for that," he said about the 2006 film while speaking to Vanity Fair. "So that makes me feel good."

He continued, "Not many people know this, but High School Musical was just a made-for-TV movie, and it was very small. So we had a very condensed shooting schedule and very limited rehearsal time."

Elsewhere in the interview, Zac recalled the cast being "incredibly motivated" on set, but "a lot of people got hit in the face" during the basketball sequence.

"You can't predict where a basketball is going," he remembered. "[But] I'm still proud of all those guys for doing that cause it was hard."

Further, Zac recounted the shooting, saying, “I think we might’ve practiced for two days prior to doing all that in sync.”

“We probably only had two to three hour rehearsals with basketballs. After five takes, we nailed it; we got it all in one [take].”

