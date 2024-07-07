How Kylie Jenner turned her Paris trip into profit instead of expenses?

Kylie Jenner recently enjoyed a luxurious getaway to Paris, and it turns out she didn't spent anything.

As reported by In Touch, the Kardashian-Jenner star didn't have to open a wallet during her trip.

Sources revealed that Jenner, who is nearly worth $1 billion, capitalized on various business opportunities while in Paris.

"She went to Paris recently, and it looked like she spared no expense, But she actually didn’t have to spend a dime on anything," inside revealed.

They added, "She got paid to go to events, show up at trendy restaurants, wear specific pieces of jewelry — she was even paid to wear a certain nail polish. So while it looked like the trip cost her a fortune, she actually made money from it all."

Known for their business prowess, Kardashian-Jenner's family, particularly momager Kris, has instilled a strong entrepreneurial mindset in their children.

The source stated, "Kris taught Kylie and all of her daughters that this is big business and they should maximize their profits. They’re all rich for a reason!"

Adding, "They’re shrewd and know they have a lot of power. Everything to them is an opportunity to make more money, even a vacation that regular people pay for themselves. It’s a little sickening but, hey, more power to them."