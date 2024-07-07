Taylor Swift lives up to her motto of safety first, concert later

Time after time, Taylor Swift showed her fans that safety was her top priority, and the latest example further proved this.



It comes during a rocking show in Amsterdam of the Eras Tour, which was paused multiple times because the pop icon saw some Swifties in distress, according to The Mirror.

Despite being in the middle of her song, her attention was diverted toward fans in the standing section, and she instantly stopped the performance by saying, "They need some help over there where they are shining their lights."

Directing the staff's attention to them, Taylor resumed her singing; however, she again paused her performance to say, "They need help."

Briefly, after this interruption, she went for a third time, "Do they have help?" and after receiving confirmation from them, only then did the Grammy winner go back to her singing.

The pausing of the concert thrice was not surprising because Taylor repeatedly showcased her deep care for fans by going the extra mile for them.

Another such example was the Carolina hitmaker's postponement of her show in Rio after a fan died due to a heatwave in the South American leg of her Eras Tour.